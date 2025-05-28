Does dairy intake really cause acne? Here's the truth

May 28, 2025, 04:32 PM IST
"Tried everything from skincare to medical treatments - but these pimples won't even budge" - sounds familiar? Maybe, you wanna take a look at your diet, especially your dairy intake
There's a common understanding that dairy products cause breakouts. But what's the truth? Let's find out
Dairy consists of a variety of steroid hormones such as estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, and prolactin which can contribute to an increased oil production in the skin, causing acne.
However, not all dairy products pose the same risk. As per experts, full-fat dairy and whole milk has a lower risk of causing acne whereas low fat/skim milk poses a bigger risk.
Yogurt, on the other hand, is safer to consume as fermented dairy products have significantly lower risk of causing acne.
Genetics play a major role. Some individuals are more likely to get acne from dairy intake, simply because of the genetic factor.
Even if dairy triggers your acne, the amount of consumption and skin type can significantly affect the way your skin reacts.
