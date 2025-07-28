Ditch the Phone: 7 digital detox habits for peaceful mornings
Muskaan Gupta
By overcoming screen addiction, you can begin your day with clarity and peace. These 7 digital detox practices will help you have relaxed, thoughtful mornings free from constant interruptions of your phone.
When you wake up, avoid your need to scroll. Give yourself time to wake peacefully and mindfully.
Avoid Checking Your Phone First Thing
To resist the attraction of nighttime or early-morning screen time, use an alarm clock rather than your phone.
Keep Your Phone Out of the Bedroom
To focus your mind and minimise the stress caused by technology, start your day with some quiet breathing exercises or meditation.
Start with a Few Minutes of Meditation
To start the day calmly, replace scrolling through social media with journaling or reading a few pages of a book.
Read a Book or Journal Instead
Instead of staring at a screen, connect with your body and environment by doing simple exercises like stretching or taking a walk outside.
Practice a Morning Stretch or Walk
Eat with interest and avoid from reading the news, emails, or messages. Pay attention to the flavours and enjoy moment.
Enjoy Breakfast Without Screens
For a more supported and healthy start, set aside a specific period of time each morning, ideally the first 30 to 60 minutes, to avoid using screens.