Ditch popular mountains, instead visit these awe-inspiring places this summer

Apr 15, 2025, 11:32 PM IST
Crowded and very popular mountains give no vacation vibes in summer so travelers should instead visit these less popular and less crowded hills in India which provide unseen beauties and give more reasons to relax.
It is the world's largest river island situated in the mighty Brahmaputra river. It houses monasteries, and attention grabbing tribal art.
Tawang has India’s largest monastery and its stunning views of the snow laden Himalayas will leave you mesmerised. It has a blend of Tibetan culture, peace, spirituality and unique landscapes.
Ziro Valley is a traveler's paradise with lush green hills with the vibrant Apatani tribal culture. Its popular Ziro Music Festival immerses audiences in the musical vibe amid the nature's lap.
Shoja, a serene village in Himachal Pradesh's Tirthan Valley, offers a tranquil escape with its lush pine forests and snow-capped peaks.
Kalimpong is famous for its vibrant flower markets and outstanding views of Kanchenjunga. Once a bustling trade hub on the old Silk Route, it now charms visitors with its monasteries, colonial architecture, and peaceful vibe.
Munsiyari is a lesser known hill paradise that provides jaw dropping views of the majestic Panchachuli peaks. It is a trekker's most favourite destination and for nature lovers too, with twisting trails leading to meadows and ancient glaciers.
Tirthan Valley is nestled in Himachal Pradesh and is a peaceful getaway offering crystal-clear rivers, and less discovered natural beauty. For hikers, birdwatchers and natur lovers, it offers something to everyone.