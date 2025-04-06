Discover Rajasthan’s 6 UNESCO Hill Forts

Apr 6, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Step into the majestic world of Rajasthan’s six iconic hill forts recognized by UNESCO. A heritage trail where architecture meets royal legacy.
In 2013, UNESCO honored six magnificent hill forts in Rajasthan as World Heritage Sites. These forts showcase India's historical beauty and strategic brilliance.
World heritage sites
Located in Jaipur, Amber Fort blends Hindu and Mughal architecture. Known for its Sheesh Mahal (mirror palace) and elephant rides, it was built in the 16th century by Raja Man Singh I.
Amber Fort, Jaipur
Nicknamed the "Golden Fort," Jaisalmer Fort rises from the desert like a mirage. It’s one of the few living forts in the world, housing shops, homes, and temples within its walls.
Jaisalmer Fort, Jaisalmer
A symbol of Rajput pride and sacrifice, Chittorgarh Fort is the largest in India. It echoes tales of Rani Padmini, Johar, and epic sieges.
Chittorgarh Fort
Kumbhalgarh Fort was the birthplace of Maharana Pratap is famous for its 36 km long wall. It's the second longest in the world after the Great Wall of China. It offers panoramic Aravalli views.
Kumbhalgarh Fort
Within the Ranthambore National Park, this fort blends history with wilderness. Built in the 10th century, it features temples, step-wells, and royal ruins with a chance of spotting tigers.
Ranthambore Fort
Surrounded by water on three sides, Gagron Fort is a rare hill and water fort. Located in Jhalawar, it’s known for its strategic isolation and association with medieval warriors and saints.
Gagron Fort
These forts were recognized for their unique Rajput military hill architecture, strategic planning, water harvesting techniques, and cultural legacy preserved through centuries.
Why these forts are UNESCO heritage sites?