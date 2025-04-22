From Ranveer Singh to Kareena Kapoor Khan; Here are celeb-approved staycations for your ultimate summer getaway
Shivani Tiwari
Jhanvi Kapoor- JW Marriott Walnut Grove Resort & Spa, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand: This resort provides calm and breathtaking views of the Garhwal Himalayas.
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone- Mary Budden, Binsar, Uttarakhand: This heritage property, tucked away in the Kumaon hills, offers an unparalleled experience of tranquillity and immersion in nature.
Varun Dhawan- Villa Magnolia, Alibaug, Maharashtra: Villa Magnolia, with its elegant design, private pool, and serene surroundings, offers the perfect setting for a relaxed summer getaway.
Sara Ali Khan- The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa, Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir: Offers a luxurious gateway to this paradise, surrounded by snow-dusted peaks and lush meadows, the resort provides a blend of opulent comfort and breathtaking natural beauty.
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal- SUJÁN Jawai Camp, Bisalpur, Rajasthan: This luxury tented camp, nestled amidst dramatic granite hills and wildlife, provides a chance to connect with nature in style.
Aamir Khan- The Tamara Kodai, Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu: This heritage resort, set amidst lush forests and overlooking the picturesque Kodaikanal lake, provides a perfect blend of old-world charm and modern luxury.
Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan- Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh: This resort, nestled in the foothills of the majestic Dhauladhar range, offers a luxurious and tranquil escape.
Radhika Madan- Baale Resort, Goa: This eco-friendly resort, with its stylish accommodations and direct beach access, provides a tranquil escape from the crowds.
Kajol- Ananda in the Himalayas, Saklana, Uttarakhand: Ananda offers a holistic experience encompassing yoga, meditation, Ayurvedic therapies, and healthy cuisine.
Akshay Kumar- Kalari Kovilakom, Palakkad, Kerala: This heritage property, set amidst tranquil gardens, focuses on traditional Ayurvedic therapies, yoga, and a Sattvic diet.