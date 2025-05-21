Dine with the Stars: 8 must-visit celebrity-owned restaurants in Mumbai

May 21, 2025, 01:53 PM IST
Looking for a taste of glamour? Here are eight celebrity-owned restaurants in Mumbai that are a must-visit for foodies and fans alike.
Owned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bastian is known for its luxury dining experience, stunning views, and eclectic menu, including seafood dishes. It's a popular spot for celebrities and locals alike.
Karan Johar's Neuma is a stylish European-themed restaurant located in Colaba. The interiors are known for their dramatic design, and the menu features a variety of European dishes.
Gauri Khan's Torii is an Asian-themed restaurant, inspired by the traditional Japanese gate, offering a unique dining experience.
Owned by Virat Kohli, One8 Commune offers a blend of exquisite cuisine, a vibrant cricket ambiance, and a touch of cinematic elegance.
Owned by Badshah, this restaurant/lounge offers a vibrant nightlife experience.
Owned by Malaika Arora, this restaurant is a popular destination for those looking for a luxurious and stylish dining experience.
Suniel Shetty's restaurant is known for its extensive cocktail menu and a mix of Indian and continental dishes.
Mouni Roy's restaurant in Andheri offers a unique dining experience.