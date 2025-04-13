Desi Dog vs Poodle vs Labrador: Which breed lives longer 

Apr 13, 2025, 10:12 AM IST
Knowing a dog’s breed helps in choosing the right pet for your family and even taking care of the animal. In India, diverse climate can also impact these little furry pets, so it is important to know who lives the longest.
The desi dog or Indian Pariah dog has an impressive 15-16 years of lifespan, Poodle’s average lifespan is also good at 12-15 years, while labradors live 12-14 years.
The INDog, desi dog, can adapt easily to local conditions which helps them live longer, whereas Poodles can live in controlled environments and so, can’t bear extreme climate. Labradors are often seen as pets and so live well among families but can be ill in hot climates if left uncared for.
Desi dogs need as little care as they have adaptability power, but more care means longer life. But the Canadian and German breeds need regular vet visits, dental and preventive care.
The Indian Pariah is a super scorer here as well, they’re active and strong stamina helps to live them longer but though poodles are full of energy they need mental and physical stimulation. Labradors are prone to laziness.
Desi dog’s strong adaptability helps them adapt to variety of foods while they can live on mimimum food as well. But Poodles & Labradors need a controlled diet for them to live healthy.
The Indian Pariah have strong genetics with minimal inherited diseases. If bred properly, poodles live healthy but have issues like epilepsy and hip dysplasia.
Labradors are more prone to genetic health issues like obesity, joint problems, and cancer.