Indian wedding food menu including must have dishes

Muskaan Gupta

An Indian wedding would not be complete without a lavish meal full of traditional treats and rich flavors. The menu is a true celebration of taste, with everything from savory appetizers to mouthwatering desserts. These 7 must-have Indian wedding dishes are sure to impress your guests.

Wedding Buffet

A must-have appetizer that impresses guests with its deep, grilled flavors is paneer tikka, a smoky, spiced delight.

Paneer Tikka (Starter - Veg)

This melt-in-your-mouth treat, which is soft, creamy, and slightly spiced, is ideal to set the mood of a lavish snack.

Chicken Malai Tikka (Starter - Non-Veg)

This rich, creamy, slow-cooked, buttery lentil dish is a favourite at Indian weddings for people of every generation.

Dal Makhani (Main Course - Veg)

Butter chicken, a royal and luxurious dish, is a hit at any wedding due to its creamy tomato-based gravy.

Butter Chicken (Main Course - Non-Veg)

Both vegetarian and chicken/mutton biryanis are essential for a royal spread because they are fragrant, spiced, and served with raita.

Biryani (Main Course - Veg & Non-Veg)

These Indian breads, which are soft and fluffy, improve the dining experience by going well with rich curries and gravies.

Tandoori Naan & Roomali Roti (Accompaniment)

Gulab jamun is a classic wedding dessert that guests always love because it's soft, syrupy, and totally irresistible.

Gulab Jamun (Dessert)

