Deepika Padukone's favourite Ema Datshi recipe: Here's how to make THIS Bhutanese delight
Rishika Baranwal
During her 2023 trip to Bhutan, Deepika Padukone fell in love with Ema Datshi, the nation's beloved chili cheese stew. She shared her culinary experience on Instagram, expressing her fondness for this spicy, comforting dish.
Ema Datshi is Bhutan’s national dish, a hearty stew combining fiery green chilies with rich, melted cheese. The name translates to 'chili' (ema) and 'cheese' (datshi) in Dzongkha, Bhutan’s official language.
To prepare Ema Datshi, you'll need: 4–5 large green chilies, 1 cup of Bhutanese or mild cheese (feta or Swiss as substitutes), 1 large onion (thinly sliced), 2 diced tomatoes, 3 minced garlic cloves, 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, and salt to taste.
Heat vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the sliced onions and minced garlic, sauteing until the onions become translucent.
Introduce the slit green chilies to the pan, sautéing for a few minutes until slightly softened. Then, add the diced tomatoes and cook until they release their juices and become soft.
Cut the cheese into small cubes and add them to the pan. Stir continuously until the cheese melts, forming a creamy consistency.
Allow the mixture to simmer over low heat for about 5–7 minutes, enabling the flavors to meld together. Season with salt according to your taste.
Ema Datshi is traditionally served with Bhutanese red rice, but it pairs well with any type of rice or flatbreads. Garnish with fresh cilantro or parsley for added flavour and colour.
To adjust the spiciness, use milder chilies or remove the seeds from the green chilies. This allows you to tailor the heat to your preference.