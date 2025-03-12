Mar 12, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
Deepika Padukone dazzles in a glamorous monochrome look
Shivani Tiwari
Deepika Padukone recently captivated the fashion world with a stunning monochrome ensemble.
Deepika Padukone embodied classic Parisian chic, a pristine white oversized coat, paired with a stylish hat that added a touch of sophistication.
The monochrome look emphasizes simplicity, focusing on clean lines and a unified colour palette.
Deepika Padukone channelled vintage Hollywood sophistication, created a timeless and elegant look.
Padmavat actress completed her look with effortless European glamour in the city of love and beauty.
Deepika Padukone's wide-brimmed white hat is a masterstroke, infusing her elegant ensemble with a touch of European drama.
Her sleek, slicked-back hair added a polished touch to her overall aesthetic, while the scarf's styling accent elevated her look to new heights of glamour.
Deepika's bold red lips took centre stage with a minimalist makeup look. Defined brows, subtly contoured cheeks, and a flawless base highlighted her sharp facial structure.
Deepika Padukone's monochrome look was a testament to her impeccable style and her ability to create a lasting impression with simplicity and elegance.
