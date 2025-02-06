Daliya vs Quinoa: Which is a healthier breakfast?

Feb 6, 2025, 10:28 PM IST
Quinoa is a complete protein with all nine essential amino acids, while daliya (broken wheat) is rich in fibre and complex carbohydrates.
Quinoa has about 8g of protein per cup, while daliya contains around 6g, making quinoa a better option for a protein-rich breakfast.
Daliya has more fibre, providing 13g per 100g, while quinoa offers about 6g, making daliya a better choice for digestive health and gut support.
Quinoa is gluten-free and helps reduce inflammation, making it suitable for those with hormonal issues, IBS, or celiac disease, while daliya contains gluten.
Both are good for weight loss, but daliya keeps you full for longer due to its high fibre, whereas quinoa’s protein helps control hunger.
Quinoa is richer in magnesium, iron, and antioxidants, while daliya is high in B vitamins and essential minerals like manganese.
Quinoa is more versatile and can be used in salads, porridges, or as a rice substitute, while daliya is mostly used in traditional porridge dishes.