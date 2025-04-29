Apr 29, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
Copper Jug vs Earthen Jug: Which is more beneficial for drinking water?
Shivani Tiwari
Copper purifies water by reducing bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms, making it a popular choice for water storage vessels in some cultures.
Earthen pots or matkas are known for their natural cooling properties. It keeps water cool, and drinking from it can be refreshing during summer.
Some research suggests that copper helps the body absorb iron, potentially supporting healthy red blood cell production and reducing the risk of anaemia.
Water stored in an earthen matka becomes alkaline due to the clay's mineral content. It helps counterbalance acidic foods and impacts the body's ph balance.
Some research suggests that copper may have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, which could help alleviate digestive issues like indigestion and bloating.
Drinking from a Clay pot can boost metabolism and improve digestion.
Some believe the copper-infused water can also help reduce congestion and body heat, providing relief during summer.
Earthen jugs can serve as natural filters, helping to remove contaminants and impurities from water.
Copper and earthen pots are commonly used for storing water, and both have their benefits. The choice between them depends on your personal preference.
