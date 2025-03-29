Confused about life, career? 5 signs you're actually doing better than you think you are

Mar 29, 2025, 07:38 PM IST
Sometimes, we all get a little confused over our life, career choices. But don't fret, this too shall pass! Meanwhile, let us tell you about five signs that you're actually doing better than you think you're
1. You got up: Sometimes, getting out of the bed is the hardest thing to do. If you did it, congratulations, you've already achieved a milestone.
2. You make time for yourself: In today's busy lives, making time for oneself is not easy. But if you make time for self-care, engaging in various activities such as sports or meditation, you're doing great.
3. You're not anymore the person you were before: Change is the only constant and if you've embraced positive changes, just pat yourself on the back.
4. You've let go of toxic relationships: You don't anymore hold on to toxic relationships that were once draining your energy. This is a sign you're actually doing great in life.
5. You love yourself: Last but not the least, you have accepted what you cannot change. You love yourself a little more and don't hold on to the past.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.