Clothing Brand to School: 7 businesses owned by MS Dhoni
Shivani Tiwari
MS Dhoni, beyond his legendary status in cricket, has also established himself as a keen businessman, with diverse investments and ventures.
MS Dhoni is involved across various sectors, from fashion and fitness to technology and hospitality. Here's a look at 7 of his key businesses.
Seven: This active lifestyle brand encompasses clothing and fitness apparel.
SportsFit: Dhoni has invested in this gym chain, which promotes health and wellness.
Chennaiyin FC: MS Dhoni is a co-owner of Chennaiyin FC, an Indian Super League (ISL) football club.
MS Dhoni Global School: This is an English medium CBSE school located in Bengaluru.
Hotel Mahi Residency: Dhoni owns this hotel in his hometown of Ranchi, listed with Airbnb, OYO, and MakeMyTrip.
Rhiti Group: Dhoni has invested in this company, which is involved in various sectors, including sports marketing and management.
7InkBrews: Dhoni has invested in this venture, which taps into the growing food and beverage market in India.
