Mar 25, 2025, 06:52 PM IST
Chole Bhature vs Puri Sabzi: Which breakfast has more calories?
Muskaan Gupta
Which of the two popular Indian breakfasts, chole bhature or puri sabzi, has more calories? Let's look at their nutritional differences.
Puri Sabzi has about 300–400 kcal per serving, whereas Chole Bhature has more calories, with an average of 500–600 kcal per serving.
Calorie Content
Compared to Puri, which is smaller and absorbs less oil, Bhature absorbs more oil during deep-frying, making it noticeably heavier.
Oil Absorption
While both dishes contain a lot of carbohydrates, Bhature, which is made with maida, has more refined carbohydrates than Puri, which is made with whole wheat.
Carbohydrates
Chole Bhature is marginally more nutrient-dense in terms of protein intake than the potato-based Sabzi because it contains more chole.
Protein Content
Puri, despite being fried, has a little less fat per serving than Bhature, which has more fat because it is deep-fried.
Fat Levels
Chole Bhature's thick, greasy texture can lead to indigestion or bloating, while Puri Sabzi is comparatively easier to digest.
Digestibility
When prepared with whole wheat flour and little oil, Puri Sabzi is a healthier alternative to the high-calorie Chole Bhature.
Healthier Choice
Image source: Google Images
Next:
8 natural oils to reduce fine lines and wrinkles for youthful skin
Click To More..