Jul 22, 2025, 09:29 PM IST
Chikankari vs Lucknowi embroidery: Key differences to know before buying
Shivani Tiwari
Chikankari and Lucknowi are popular in Indian fashion. Many confuse them, but they are not the same thing.
Chikankari is an embroidery technique. It is always hand-embroidered by skilled artisans.
Lucknowi is a broader fashion style. Lucknowi may include handwork but often uses machine embroidery too.
Chikankari focuses on delicate threadwork using special stitches. It originated during Mughal times in Lucknow.
Lucknowi focuses more on overall outfit design. Its style evolved later and was inspired by Nawabi elegance.
Chikankari uses specific stitches like bakhiya, phanda, and murri. It can be done on many fabrics.
Lucknowi refers to complete garments like kurtas, anarkalis, and sarees with soft tones.
Chikankari remains mostly traditional. Lucknowi blends Chikankari embroidery with modern silhouettes, fabrics, and pastel colours.
When shopping, you should check if it’s authentic handcrafted Chikankari or just an outfit with machine work.
