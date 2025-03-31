Chaitra Navratri 2025: Top 10 temples to visit in India

Mar 31, 2025, 06:59 AM IST
Chaitra Navratri has started and this nine-day auspicious Hindu festival honors Goddess Durga in her nine divine forms. These ten temples reflect the rich diversity of architectural styles and regional traditions found across India.
Situated in the Trikuta Hills, the Vaishno Devi Temple is one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites. Devotees undertake a 13 km trek to reach the cave where Goddess Vaishno Devi is believed to reside.
Vaishno Devi Temple, Jammu & Kashmir
Situated on the eastern bank of the Hooghly River near Kolkata, Dakshineswar Kali Temple is dedicated to Goddess Kali. Known for its stunning architecture and serene surroundings, the temple becomes a hub of spiritual energy during Navratri.
Dakshineswar Kali Temple, West Bengal
Located at Nilachal Hill in Guwahati, Kamakhya Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas. During Navratri, the temple overflows with devotion and ancient rituals, making it one of the most spiritually significant sites in India.
Kamakhya Temple, Assam
Located in South Delhi, Kalka Ji Temple is dedicated to Goddess Kali. Easily accessible and rich in history, it becomes a spiritual spot during Navratri, attracting thousands of devotees seeking the goddess’s blessings.
Kalka Ji Temple, Delhi
Situated on the Indrakeeladri Hill in Vijayawada, Kanaka Durga Temple honors the fierce form of Goddess Durga. During Navratri, the temple hosts grand celebrations with special pujas.
Kanaka Durga Temple, Andhra Pradesh
Located in the Kangra district, Chamunda Devi Temple is dedicated to Goddess Chamunda. Surrounded by natural beauty and known for its powerful spiritual aura, the temple is especially decorated during Navratri.
Chamunda Devi Temple, Himachal Pradesh
Dewas Tekri, also known as Maa Chamunda Tekri, is located on the hill in Madhya Pradesh. It has temples of Goddess Chamunda and Tulja Bhavani. With its panoramic views and tranquil setting, it offers a perfect space for prayer and spirituality.
Dewas Tekri, Madhya Pradesh
Popularly known as the Monkey Temple, this ancient Durga Temple in Varanasi is a prime example of Nagara-style architecture. During Navratri, the temple comes alive with devotees who admire both its historical and religious significance.
Durga Temple, Varanasi
Located near Pushkar, Manibandh Shaktipeeth is believed to be the site where the wrists of Goddess Sati fell, making it a sacred Shaktipeeth. The temple is an important stop for devotees during Navratri.
Manibandh Shaktipeeth, Rajasthan
Situated in the Kangra district, the Jwala Devi Temple is famous for its eternal flame, which is considered a divine manifestation of the goddess. This temple brings countless pilgrims during Navratri.
Jwala Devi Temple, Himachal Pradesh