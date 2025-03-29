Chaitra Navratri 2025: Nine colours to wear on this navratre
Shivani Tiwari
First day - Maa Shailputri (Daughter of the mountains), The colour yellow represents the purity and power of Goddess Shailaputri.
Second day - Maa Brahmacharini (The unmarried form of Parvati), Symbolizes penance, meditation, and devotion, represented by colour green, signifying nature, vitality, and spiritual growth.
Third day - Maa Chandraghanta (Symbol of peace and bravery), Grey represents Goddess Chandraghanta's calm strength and fierce energy.
Fourth day - Maa Kushmanda (The creator of the universe), The colour orange represents warmth, enthusiasm, and vitality, which perfectly aligns with the energy of Goddess Kushmanda.
Fifth day - Maa Skandamata (Mother of Lord Kartikeya), White symbolizing innocence and truth, reflecting Goddess Skandamata's maternal qualities of love, care, and nurturing spirit.
Sixth day - Maa Katyayani (The fierce form of Durga), Red represents action, love, and fearlessness, qualities that are embodied by Goddess Katyayani.
Seventh day - Maa Kalratri (Destroyer of darkness and ignorance), Wearing royal blue on this day is believed to provide spiritual strength and protect against negativity.
Eighth day - Maa Gauri (Symbol of purity and serenity), Pink is a colour of compassion, love, and harmony, perfectly representing the gentle nature of Goddess Mahagauri.
Ninth day - Maa Siddhidatri (Bestower of wisdom and supernatural powers), Purple is a color of royalty, spirituality, and wisdom. It represents spiritual enlightenment and the manifestation of divine knowledge.