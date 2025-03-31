Mar 31, 2025, 10:54 AM IST
Here are some simple yet delicious recipes you can try this Navratri that will help you maintain energy all day long.
Made from water chestnut flour, this halwa is rich in nutrients and provides a good energy boost. It is roasted in ghee, mixed with water or milk, and sweetened with sugar or jaggery. Chopped nuts are added for extra flavor and nutrition.
This dish is a popular choice during Navratri fasting. It is rich in healthy starches and carbohydrates, providing an immediate energy boost. It can be eaten with sama rice or kuttu ki puri.
A flavorful dish made with diced potatoes and a blend of spices. It is easy to prepare and can be eaten with sama rice or kuttu ki puri, making it a staple during fasting periods.
Made from buckwheat flour, these puris are light, crispy, and perfect for dipping into curries. They are a great accompaniment to any Navratri Vrat meal.
This dish is made with yoghurt, water chestnut flour, and spices like cumin, ginger, and green chilies. It is a healthy and filling option, especially when eaten with sama rice or kuttu ki puri.
A probiotic-rich dish made with grated and sautéed cucumber, mixed in beaten curd, and topped with sendha namak, black pepper, and a tempering of ghee, green chilli, and cumin seeds. It is refreshing and helps maintain hydration.
Made with boiled or roasted sweet potatoes, this chaat is topped with sendha namak, black pepper, curd, pomegranate seeds, coriander leaves, and lemon juice. It is a nutritious and satisfying snack.
A healthy snack made with seasonal fruits like banana, apple, papaya, kiwi, and pears, cut into dices and topped with sendha namak, black pepper, and beaten curd. It is a light and energizing option.