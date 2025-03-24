Castor oil for hair loss: 7 methods to restore bald patches
Muskaan Gupta
A natural treatment that strengthens follicles and encourages hair growth is castor oil. It can aid in bald spot hair growth when applied properly. Here are 7 efficient methods for using castor oil to promote hair growth on bald areas.
To increase circulation and promote hair growth, apply warm castor oil to the bald area and massage gently.
Direct Scalp Massage
For improved absorption, combine castor and coconut oils, then apply to hair follicles to nourish and encourage regrowth.
Castor Oil and Coconut Oil Mix
For deep hydration and scalp healing, apply a mixture of castor oil and aloe vera gel to the bald area.
Castor Oil and Aloe Vera Gel
In addition to increasing blood flow, onion juice, when combined with castor oil, promotes hair growth in bald areas.
Castor Oil with Onion Juice
The effectiveness of castor oil is increased by adding a few drops of rosemary oil, which promotes thicker and quicker hair growth.
Castor Oil and Rosemary Essential Oil
To deeply nourish the scalp and heal damaged follicles, apply castor oil before bed and let it sit overnight.
Overnight Castor Oil Treatment
For stronger hair, combine castor oil, egg yolk, and honey, apply as a mask, let it sit for half an hour, and then rinse it out.