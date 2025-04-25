Bringing a hamster home? Here are 5 fun facts about them  

Apr 25, 2025, 08:50 PM IST
Hamsters are cute, so cute that you can just grab them in your fist and rub their soft fur against your cheeks (Not to let our emotions become a factor here). But are you planning to keep a hamster as pet?
Let's discover some fun facts about them.
1. Hamsters are tiny, cute and active pets that make great companions.
2. Typically, hamsters can live up to two years. However, some can live even longer than that.
3. Hamsters love to explore. Tehy use their small whiskers to sense surroundings.
4. There are 24 identified species of hamsters.
5. Hamsters possess brilliant senses of smell and hearing.
