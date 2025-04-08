Boost you health: 8 foods to eat on empty stomach

Apr 8, 2025, 11:25 AM IST
Here is a list of eight foods that you should eat on empty stomach for maximum benefits.
Drinking warm lemon water on an empty stomach can help kick start your metabolism and improve digestion.
Oatmeal is a great source of fibre and can help keep you feeling full throughout the morning.
Greek yogurt is high in protein and probiotics, which can help promote gut health.
Eggs are packed with protein and essential nutrients, making them a filling and nutritious breakfast option.
Green tea is rich in antioxidants and can help boost metabolism and burn fat.
Berries are low in calories and high in fibre, making them a great choice for weight management.
Almonds are a good source of healthy fats, protein, and fibre, making them a satisfying snack on an empty stomach.
Chia seeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids and fibre, making them a nutrient-dense addition to your morning routine.