Apr 8, 2025, 11:25 AM IST

Boost you health: 8 foods to eat on empty stomach

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight foods that you should eat on empty stomach for maximum benefits.

Drinking warm lemon water on an empty stomach can help kick start your metabolism and improve digestion.

Warm lemon water

Oatmeal is a great source of fibre and can help keep you feeling full throughout the morning.

Oatmeal

Greek yogurt is high in protein and probiotics, which can help promote gut health.

Greek yogurt

Eggs are packed with protein and essential nutrients, making them a filling and nutritious breakfast option.

Eggs

Green tea is rich in antioxidants and can help boost metabolism and burn fat.

Green tea

Berries are low in calories and high in fibre, making them a great choice for weight management.

Berries

Almonds are a good source of healthy fats, protein, and fibre, making them a satisfying snack on an empty stomach.

Almonds

Chia seeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids and fibre, making them a nutrient-dense addition to your morning routine.

Chia seeds

