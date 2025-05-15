5 fruits diabetic patients should always avoid

May 15, 2025, 08:46 PM IST
Mangoes contain a high amount of sugar, which can cause blood sugar levels to spike quickly.
Very ripe bananas have a high glycemic index, so they should always be eaten in moderation.
Like mangoes, Pineapples are also rich in sugar, so it’s better to limit how much you eat or choose fruits with a lower glycemic index instead.
Grapes naturally contain high amount of sugar and can raise blood sugar quickly if eaten in large amounts by diabetics.
Dried fruits such as raisins and apricots have concentrated sugar levels because their water is removed, making them less suitable for those with diabetes.