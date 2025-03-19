Black coffee vs milk coffee: Which has more nutrients?

Mar 19, 2025, 07:16 AM IST
Black coffee has virtually zero calories, whereas milk coffee contains around 30-60 calories per cup, depending on the type and amount of milk added.
Milk coffee contains fat from the milk, which can range from 0.5-1.5g per cup. Black coffee, on the other hand, has no fat content.
Milk coffee contains around 1-2g of protein per cup, whereas black coffee has negligible protein content. Protein is essential for muscle growth and repair.
Black coffee has virtually no carbohydrates, whereas milk coffee contains around 3-6g of carbs per cup, depending on the type and amount of milk added. Carbohydrates provide energy for the body.
Black coffee contains a small amount of fiber, around 0.5g per cup. Milk coffee, on the other hand, has negligible fiber content. Fiber is essential for healthy digestion.
Both black and milk coffee contain antioxidants, which help protect the body against free radicals and oxidative stress. However, black coffee may have a slightly higher antioxidant content due to the absence of milk.
Milk coffee often contains added sugars, creamers, or syrups, which can greatly increase the calorie and sugar content. Black coffee, on the other hand, is typically consumed without additives.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports