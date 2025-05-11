Hidden gems in Delhi-NCR: 5 forests you didn't know existed around Delhi
Shivani Tiwari
Delhi's chaotic pace can be overwhelming, but nature's tranquillity offers a calming escape.
Natural beauty will soothe the senses and rejuvenate the mind amidst the city's hustle and bustle.
Delhi's surroundings offer numerous escapes to untouched wilderness, where natural beauty and urbanity blend seamlessly.
Explore the 5 forests around Delhi, featuring diverse flora and fauna, rugged terrain, and a rich blend of history and culture.
Northern Ridge: It is a historic and ecological gem near Delhi University. It features rich flora and fauna, heritage buildings like the Flagstaff Tower, offering a unique blend of nature and history.
Sanjay Van: Boasts historical significance with ancient ruins from the Sultanate period. Its mystical ambience, fueled with hauntings and spiritual tales, adds to its allure, making it a fascinating escape.
Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary: Nestled in Delhi's tranquil haven amidst urbanisation. As part of the Northern Aravalli leopard corridor, it hosts diverse wildlife like leopards, nilgais, and over 200 bird species.
Tughlaqabad Ridge Forest: Adjacent to the historic Tughlaqabad Fort is a significant yet lesser-known green area in Delhi, offering ecological importance and historical significance.
Rajokri Protected Forest: A lesser-known haven in southwest Delhi. This forest, part of the Aravalli hill range, supports indigenous vegetation and urban wildlife like nilgais, jackals, and peacocks, contributing to Delhi's ecological well-being.