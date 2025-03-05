Avoid THESE 5 habits if you've a family history of heart attacks

Mar 5, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
Here are five daily habits to avoid if you have a family history of heart attacks
1. Warm water with lemon, honey: Avoid consuming warm water with lemon and honey in the morning as it may cause a spike in the blood sugar levels, increasing the risk of heart attacks.
2. Post meal desserts: Avoid having sugary desserts after meals. Instead, go for fruits that are rich in natural sugar content and provide nutrition to the body.
3. Late dinner: Having late dinner not only disrupts heart functioning but also causes damage to digestive health.
4. Sitting for long hours: Sitting for long hours may lead to the slowing down of blood flow, causing the blood to accumulate in the arteries and increasing the risk of heart attacks.
5. Lethargic lifestyle: A lethargic lifestyle contributes to the risk of heart diseases. Engage in at least 30 minutes of daily exercise to stay fit and active.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.