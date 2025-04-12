Are mushrooms vegetarian or non-vegetarian?

Apr 12, 2025, 09:23 PM IST
Mushrooms are classified as vegetarian since they are fungi, not animals.
While mushrooms grow in the ground, they are not considered plants. They belong to the fungi kingdom.
Mushrooms do not involve any animal products or byproducts in their growth process.
Unlike animal-derived food, mushrooms do not contain any animal flesh or tissues.
Mushrooms are commonly included in plant-based diets and are often used as meat substitutes in vegetarian and vegan dishes.
They provide essential nutrients like proteins, vitamins, and minerals, making them a good choice for vegetarians.
ince they are not sourced from animals, mushrooms are considered ethically suitable for those following vegetarian or vegan lifestyles.