Jul 21, 2025, 08:06 PM IST
Anushka Sharma's Indian-Chinese, Kangana Ranaut's 'Gol Gappa' and more: Here are Bollywood celebs' favourite street foods
Shivani Tiwari
Even with strict diets, Bollywood celebs often crave street food. Here are 8 stars and their irresistible desi favourites.
Sonam Kapoor loves Mumbai street food like pav bhaji, pani puri, dosa, vada pav, rolls, and sandwiches, especially from her Juhu neighbourhood.
Salman Khan enjoys biryani and treats himself to biryani at Café Noorani in Mumbai on cheat days.
Varun once loved cheese masala dosa and watermelon juice at Shiv Sagar in Juhu before committing to a strict fitness diet.
Shah Rukh Khan adores Delhi’s chhole bhature. In Mumbai, he enjoys masala dosa with coconut curry from Manju Dosa Center in Khar.
Jackie Shroff's all-time favourite is vada pav, especially from the famous stall near Kirti College, a popular spot for Mumbaikars.
Katrina Kaif loves paya with kadak pav and enjoys seafood from Mahim and Juhu for her go-to comfort foods.
Kangana Ranaut can’t resist gol gappa. While filming Panga in Delhi, she indulged in her all-time favourite street snack.
Anushka Sharma prefers home-cooked meals but visits Samarpan for Indian-Chinese and Café Piccolo in Bengaluru for a cosy Italian treat.
