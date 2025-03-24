Ananya Panday's daily ayurvedic drink is a common part of your kitchen

Mar 24, 2025, 10:39 PM IST
Ananya Panday’s Health Secret: Ananya Panday drinks jeera water (cumin seed water) every morning as her healthy habit.
What is Jeera Water?: Jeera water is made by soaking cumin seeds in warm water. It’s known for its ability to help with digestion and bloating.
Digestive Boost: Jeera water helps stimulate the digestive system, especially useful for those dealing with bloating or slow digestion.
Liver Detox: The compounds in jeera support liver function, aiding in detox and promoting healthier skin by improving digestion.
Reduces Bloating: Jeera’s natural properties help release trapped gas and reduce water retention, leading to a flatter stomach.
Steady Energy: Unlike coffee, jeera water provides a steady, balanced energy boost without the crash.
Precautions: Drink jeera water in moderation. If you’re pregnant or on medication, check with a doctor. Start with a small amount if you have a sensitive stomach.