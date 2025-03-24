Mar 24, 2025, 10:39 PM IST

Ananya Panday's daily ayurvedic drink is a common part of your kitchen

Pravrajya Suruchi

Ananya Panday’s Health Secret: Ananya Panday drinks jeera water (cumin seed water) every morning as her healthy habit.

What is Jeera Water?: Jeera water is made by soaking cumin seeds in warm water. It’s known for its ability to help with digestion and bloating.

Digestive Boost: Jeera water helps stimulate the digestive system, especially useful for those dealing with bloating or slow digestion.

Liver Detox: The compounds in jeera support liver function, aiding in detox and promoting healthier skin by improving digestion.

Reduces Bloating: Jeera’s natural properties help release trapped gas and reduce water retention, leading to a flatter stomach.

Steady Energy: Unlike coffee, jeera water provides a steady, balanced energy boost without the crash.

Precautions: Drink jeera water in moderation. If you’re pregnant or on medication, check with a doctor. Start with a small amount if you have a sensitive stomach.

