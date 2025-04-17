Apr 17, 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Dhirubhai Ambani
"Don't wait for opportunities to come to you, create your own opportunities."
Ratan Tata
"If people are not laughing at your goals, your goals are too small."
Azim Premji
"It is better to underpromise and overdeliver than vice versa."
Narayana Murthy
"Once you start succeeding, you start dreaming big. For me, it was that way."
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
"Leaders don't look behind or to the side. Instead, they look ahead."
Anand Mahindra
"Success is not just about making money; it's about making a difference
Kumar M Birla
"To the youth, dream big. Align your passion and purpose in life with a goal."
Mukesh Ambani
"Business is all about risk taking and managing uncertainties and turbulence."
Gautam Adani
"An important attribute of success is to be yourself. Never hide what makes you, you."
Indra Nooyi