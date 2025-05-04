Amazing health benefits of guava leaves on an empty stomach

May 4, 2025, 01:07 PM IST
Chewing guava leaves can help combat bad breath and soothe toothaches, thanks to their antibacterial properties.
Oral health booster
Guava leaves may aid in controlling blood sugar levels, making them beneficial for those managing diabetes.
Blood sugar regulation
Rich in fiber, these leaves support digestion and can help alleviate constipation.
Digestive aid
Compounds in guava leaves may assist in lowering bad cholesterol, promoting a healthier heart.
Heart health support
Loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C, guava leaves can strengthen your immune system.
Boosts immunity
Applying guava leaf paste may help reduce acne and wrinkles, giving your skin a natural glow.
Healthier skin
Regular consumption of guava leaves might aid in maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.
Blood pressure management
Include guava leaves into a tea or chew them directly in the morning for maximum benefits.
How to consume