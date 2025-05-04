May 4, 2025, 01:07 PM IST

Amazing health benefits of guava leaves on an empty stomach

Muskan Verma

Guava leaves aren't just for the fruit but also boost your well-being. Let's explore these health benefits: 

Chewing guava leaves can help combat bad breath and soothe toothaches, thanks to their antibacterial properties.

Oral health booster

Guava leaves may aid in controlling blood sugar levels, making them beneficial for those managing diabetes.

Blood sugar regulation

Rich in fiber, these leaves support digestion and can help alleviate constipation. 

Digestive aid

Compounds in guava leaves may assist in lowering bad cholesterol, promoting a healthier heart.

Heart health support

Loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C, guava leaves can strengthen your immune system.

Boosts immunity

Applying guava leaf paste may help reduce acne and wrinkles, giving your skin a natural glow.

 Healthier skin

Regular consumption of guava leaves might aid in maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.

Blood pressure management

Include guava leaves into a tea or chew them directly in the morning for maximum benefits.

How to consume

