May 1, 2025, 05:22 PM IST

All about the viral ice-water dunking method: How effective is it?

Meemansa Shekhawat

The viral ice-water dunking method is all over the internet. The reason? Bollywood actresses such as Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon swear by it. And look at their skin ,ever-glowing and flawless! 

Dunking your face in ice-water is a trending beauty hack that offers multiple benefits. Let's get to discover what are these. 

1. Ice water/cold water can tighten pores and reduce early anti-ageing signs such as wrinkles. 

2. Experts believe that dunking your face in ice water before applying makeup/skincare can lead to better absorption of the products. 

3. The cold temperature constricts blood vessels, reducing puffiness and under-eye bags. 

4. The ice-water dunking method can help prevent acne and reduce scars. 

5. Many believe that the ice-water technique can reduce stress and give you a refreshing, energised feeling. 

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports. 

Next: 10 inspirational quotes by Dr Vikas Divyakirti 