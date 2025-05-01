All about the viral ice-water dunking method: How effective is it?

May 1, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
The viral ice-water dunking method is all over the internet. The reason? Bollywood actresses such as Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon swear by it. And look at their skin ,ever-glowing and flawless!
Dunking your face in ice-water is a trending beauty hack that offers multiple benefits. Let's get to discover what are these.
1. Ice water/cold water can tighten pores and reduce early anti-ageing signs such as wrinkles.
2. Experts believe that dunking your face in ice water before applying makeup/skincare can lead to better absorption of the products.
3. The cold temperature constricts blood vessels, reducing puffiness and under-eye bags.
4. The ice-water dunking method can help prevent acne and reduce scars.
5. Many believe that the ice-water technique can reduce stress and give you a refreshing, energised feeling.
