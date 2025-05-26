Alia Bhatt's favourite chia pudding recipe: Here's how to make it at home
Rishika Baranwal
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt swears by this wholesome chia pudding as her go-to breakfast. It's nutritious, delicious, and incredibly easy to make.
Alia Bhatt's chia pudding is made with 1/4 cup chia seeds, 1 cup coconut milk, 1 scoop protein powder (she uses Isopure), 3–4 drops of stevia or any preferred sweetener, and optional toppings like fresh mango slices or nuts.
Begin by dry roasting the chia seeds in a pan over medium heat for a few minutes. This enhances their flavour and texture. Once done, set them aside to cool.
In a bowl, combine the coconut milk and protein powder. Stir well until the mixture is smooth and free of lumps.
Introduce stevia drops to the mixture, adjusting to your taste preference. Alternatively, you can use other sweeteners like honey, jaggery, or sugar-free tablets.
Add the cooled, roasted chia seeds to the mixture. Stir thoroughly to ensure even distribution.
Cover the bowl and place it in the refrigerator for 30–40 minutes. This allows the chia seeds to absorb the liquid and achieve a pudding-like consistency.
Once set, top your chia pudding with fresh fruits like mango slices or a handful of nuts for added flavour and nutrition.
Alia Bhatt prefers this chia pudding because it's rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein. It's a perfect blend of health and taste, making it an ideal breakfast choice.