Alaya F's go-to digestive drink: Here's how you can make THIS soothing remedy at home
Rishika Baranwal
Bollywood actress Alaya F swears by this homemade remedy for digestion. Here's how to make her calming and gut-friendly drink.
Ingredients: 1/4 tsp ajwain, 1/4 tsp jeera, 1/4 tsp saunf, handful of pudina leaves, 1/2 inch ginger (crushed), 1 glass water, pinch of nutmeg and 1 tsp pre-soaked sabja seeds.
In a saucepan, add ajwain, jeera, saunf, pudina, and crushed ginger to 1 glass of water. Bring to a boil.
Let the mixture simmer for about 5–7 minutes to extract all the digestive benefits and flavours.
After boiling, strain the mixture into a glass to remove the herbs and spices.
Add just a pinch of nutmeg powder to the warm concoction for a soothing aroma and added gut relief.
Add 1 tsp of sabja seeds (pre-soaked for 10–15 mins). These seeds are great for cooling the digestive system.
Stir the drink gently to mix all the ingredients. You can sip it warm for the best effect.
This drink helps in reducing bloating, improves digestion, and is packed with anti-inflammatory benefits.
