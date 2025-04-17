Apr 17, 2025, 08:44 AM IST
Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Why do people buy gold on this auspicious day?
Shivani Tiwari
Akshaya Tritiya is a significant festival in Hindu and Jain traditions. It's considered an auspicious day for new beginnings, prosperity, and good fortune.
Akshaya Tritiya, meaning 'the third day of unending prosperity.' On this day, even small offerings are believed to bring eternal good fortune.
Many people wonder why buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring eternal prosperity.
The significance of buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya stems from deep-rooted cultural and spiritual beliefs.
Gold symbolises Goddess Lakshmi, a deity of wealth and prosperity. Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya invites her blessings.
Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya symbolises long-term prosperity, as its timeless worth is believed to secure wealth and stability for generations.
On Akshaya Tritiya, Lord Kubera, the divine treasurer, is believed to have received his wealth. Buying gold honours him and invokes his blessings for prosperity, wealth, and financial growth.
Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring positive energy, which makes it an ideal investment.
Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is a timeless tradition, passed down through generations, symbolising prosperity, wealth, and good fortune.
