Aishwarya Rai’s secret behind waking up at 5:30 AM 

Apr 13, 2025, 09:36 AM IST
Bollywood diva, Aishwarya Rai revealed the secret behind her waking up early in the morning.
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar Indonesia from last year, Aishwarya revealed why waking up early is always beneficial for skin and body.
Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan begins each day before sunrise. She revealed that waking up at 5:30 AM is a non-negotiable part of her daily life.
Starts her day at 5:30 AM
For Aishwarya, a 24-hour day feels like a marathon. Between work, travel, motherhood, and public life, she says it's impossible to fit everything into one pattern. But the day always starts early and with intention.
“I Try to Pack 48 Hours Into 24”
The actor shared how women juggle countless roles daily. “It’s not about the hours; it’s about getting the job done,” she explained, highlighting efficiency, dedication, and balance.
Multitasking like a queen
Rather than relying on a single mantra, Aishwarya believes in staying grounded and embracing each moment with optimism. Her mindset: “Be present, committed, and positive.”
Her daily mantra?
Early risers enjoy numerous health and lifestyle benefits that are necessary for overall well-being.
Benefits of waking up early
Waking up early helps to make your skin and hair healthy.
Healthier skin and hair
Aishwarya’s routine reflects her inner discipline and timeless charm. Her ability to blend family life with global stardom is an inspiration to many.
Beauty with purpose