Mar 30, 2025, 09:56 PM IST
7 step guide to reduce LDL and plaque formation in body
LDL is the "bad" cholesterol that builds up in arteries, causing plaque and increasing heart disease risk.
What is LDL Cholesterol?
Eat fiber rich foods that are good for health (like oats, fruits, veggies) and cut saturated fats found in red meat, fried foods, and dairy.
Eat healthy Foods
At least 30 minutes of exercise 5x a week helps raise HDL (good cholesterol) and lower LDL.
Get active
A healthy weight is very important. Losing even 5–10% of your body weight can significantly reduce LDL levels.
Maintain healthy weight
By quitting smoking helps to improve your HDL levels and is beneficial for your heart. You can see the improvement almost instantly.
Quit smoking
Chronic stress can raise cholesterol levels. You can reduce stress level by practicing yoga, meditation, or journaling.
Reduce stress level
Monitor your cholesterol levels through routine blood tests to stay on top of your heart health.
Regular health checkups
Too much alcohol raises cholesterol and blood pressure. Stop drinking alcohol to reduce LDL level.
Say no to Alcohol