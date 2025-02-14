Ace your look with Rachel Green-inspired outfits

Feb 14, 2025, 09:40 PM IST
Rachel Green from beloved sitcom 'Friends', played by actress Jennifer Aniston, is one of the most adored characters.
Rachel Green is popular among girls for her incredible and flawless fashion sense. Let's check out some of her iconic looks.
1. Who doesn't remember this iconic green dress worn by Rachel Green on 'Friends'? Just get yourself a bodycon dress and pair it up with your favourite accessory.
2. Just like Rachel Green, get yourself a black dress with netted sleeves and team it up with stockings.
3. Black never goes out of style! You can never go wrong with a simple black dress.
4. Layering is the key! In this picture, Rachel Green is seen layering her dress with a classy cheetah overcoat.
5. Embrace monochromatic looks like Rachel Green. It gives you an elegant and classy look.
This is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.