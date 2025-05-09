According to Elon Musk, 6 habits you must avoid to achieve success
Shivani Tiwari
Elon Musk is the walking definition of success, from revolutionising electric vehicles to space travel with bold ventures.
Elon Musk's ventures reflect his bold personality, and he emphasises key principles for lasting success.
Elon Musk says to achieve success in life, say goodbye to these 6 habits.
Constantly worrying about others' opinions hinders innovation and creativity. Focus on feedback that drives growth, not controlling your direction with negativity.
Caring too much about criticism
Elon Musk emphasises rapid decision-making to maintain momentum, taking informed risks when speed matters more than perfection.
Stuck making decisions
Elon Musk's approach involves reflecting on mistakes, but not obsessing over them. Musk's entrepreneurial journey is marked by setbacks.
Dwelling on past failures
Multitasking makes you efficient. But, despite managing multiple high-profile tasks, Musk focus on one task at a time.
He believes excessive multitasking divides your attention, dilutes your effectiveness, and amplifies stress.
Multitasking excessively
Elon Musk believes genuine growth happens outside comfort zones. He advises embracing discomfort to expand skills and resilience.
Avoiding discomfort
Elon Musk advises against excessive screen time, especially social media, recommending purposeful use for communication and learning instead.