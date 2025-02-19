9 home remedies for cracked heels

Feb 19, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
Here are some simple yet effective home remedies that can help you get rid of dry and cracked heels.
Proper foot hygiene may be the simplest home remedy to try. This usually involves washing your feet daily and then drying them thoroughly. Keeping your toenails trimmed and filed helps decrease irritation to the skin.
Applying thick moisturizers (Eucerin, CeraVe) to the feet several times a day will keep the skin hydrated and prevent cracked skin.
Some people prefer plant-based oils as an alternative as they are believed to be a natural, safe, and non-toxic natural moisturizer to achieve healthy skin.
Honey and milk combinations are popular in combating dry skin by providing moisture to dry skin and exfoliating away excessive dead skin. It is believed this is due to honey and milk’s lactic acid, Vitamin A, and Vitamin D components.
Vinegar soaks have been shown to be effective in treating dry skin as they may work as an exfoliator. Apple cider vinegar is most commonly used. Due to its acidic properties containing acetic acid, citric acid, and alpha hydroxy acid, it can remove excess dry skin that is the cause of cracked heels.
Aloe vera is another natural option. It is made of 98% water, so the dehydrated skin readily absorbs it and does not leave any build-up or residue. This is very popular for those who have sensitive skin.
The combination of lemon juice and olive oil is shown to have skin health benefits. They have antioxidant properties to reduce inflamed skin. Olive oil is a great natural hydrator for dry skin, as mentioned previously.
Face masks are very popular, but sometimes, many forget that the same mask can be beneficial for the feet. Banana and avocado masks are great for moisturizing dry skin.
Oatmeal baths or foot soaks are used to rehydrate dry skin and help soothe the aches and pain associated with the skin cracks. Thick creams that contain oatmeal can also be used to hydrate heels.
