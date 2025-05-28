May 28, 2025, 02:20 PM IST

9 everyday habits that are silently harming your brain

Muskan Verma

Your brain controls how you think, feel, and decide but some everyday habits may be quietly damaging it. Here are 8 habits that can damage your brain.

Not getting enough sleep

Missing sleep doesn’t just make you feel tired but also affects memory, focus, and mood. Aim for 7–9 hours of restful sleep each night to help your brain recharge.

Skipping breakfast

Skipping breakfast can leave you feeling foggy, tired, and distracted. A balanced breakfast helps boost focus and energy throughout the day.

Feeling lonely too often

Spending too much time alone can slow your brain down. Social connections keep your mind active.

Smoking and drugs harm your brain. They damage brain cells, lower memory power, and affect how you think. 

Smoking or drug use

Sitting too much can reduce blood flow to the brain, which may lead to slower thinking, poor memory, and mood issues.

Lack of physical activity

Doing many things at once might feel productive, but it actually strains your brain. It can reduce focus, memory, and overall performance. 

Multitasking too much

Too many processed snacks can cause inflammation and affect brain chemicals. It may lead to anxiety and memory loss.

Intake of junk food

Spending hours on phones or laptops can harm your sleep, concentration, and emotions. Take short breaks and limit screen time.

Too much screen time

Next: Try Shamita Shetty's 10-minute workout routine to burn calories in no time  