9 benefits of adding hyaluronic acid and Vitamin C to your skincare

Apr 8, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Here is a detailed view at how adding hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to your skincare can be beneficial.
Think of hyaluronic acid like a BIG drink of water for your skin. It is able to hold up to 1,000 times its molecular weight in water. Hyaluronic acid penetrates the skin and binds water to skin cells, infusing all layers of the skin with valuable, rejuvenating moisture.
Humectants are used a lot in skincare. Think of a humectant like a sponge; it will continue to draw in and hold onto moisture after it is collected. They allow hydrogen bonding and attract water.
When the lipid barrier is further enhanced and protected by hyaluronic acid, the skin is better able to defend itself against environmental age-factors and pollutants. When it’s not fighting these toxins, the skin remains less wrinkled, brighter, and bouncier longer.
Hyaluronic Acid is not going to replace your elastin but, it can help with the appearance of tightness in the skin. As it fills the skin with moisture, hyaluronic acid tightens the overall complexion.
Vitamin C is an antioxidant that’s naturally present in high levels in the skin. It helps protect the skin from ultraviolet (UV) sun and other environmental damage.
According to a 2017 research review, most healthy skin and organs contain high concentrations of vitamin C, suggesting that vitamin C accumulates in the body from circulation.
Vitamin C can help fade pigmentation and smooth the skin’s surface to reduce dullness. This gives skin a youthful glow.
Vitamin C has also been shown to act as an anti-inflammatory agent through its antioxidant capacity, according to a 2015 review. This means it soothes your skin and can reduce puffiness.
Since it impedes melanin production, vitamin C can actually fade hyperpigmentation. Hyperpigmentation - including sunspots, age spots, and melasma - occurs when melanin is overproduced in certain areas of the skin.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.