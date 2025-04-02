8 yoga poses for hair growth

Apr 2, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
Suffering from hair fall and want faster hair growth here are eight yoga asanas that can help you achieve it.
This asana also helps to relieve stress and tension, which can contribute to healthier hair growth. Remember to breathe deeply and hold the pose for a few breaths to maximize its benefits.
By practicing Ustrasana regularly, you can enhance the health of your scalp and promote stronger, more resilient hair.
Lie on your back, lift your legs, and support your lower back with your hands. This inverted pose has a profound effect on the blood flow to the scalp, revitalizing the hair follicles and promoting healthy hair growth.
This pose also helps to relieve stress and anxiety, which can hurt hair growth. With regular practice, Uttanasana can contribute to healthier, fuller hair.
This pose also calms the mind and relaxes the nervous system, reducing stress levels and preventing hair fall caused by stress-induced conditions. Practice Vajrasana after meals to reap its full benefits for your hair and overall well-being.
Sasangasana also helps to relieve tension in the neck and upper back, areas that can contribute to hair loss when under stress. Practice this pose mindfully and gradually to experience its rejuvenating effects on your hair.
This energizing pranayama technique helps to cleanse the respiratory system, increase blood circulation, and stimulate metabolism. As the oxygen-rich blood reaches the hair follicles, they receive the nourishment needed for healthy hair growth.
This practice is easy to incorporate into your daily routine, whether during meditation or any quiet moment. Dedicate a few minutes each day to Balayam yoga, and you may experience the positive effects it can have on your hair health.