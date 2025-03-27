8 yoga asanas for back pain

Mar 27, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
Here are eight yoga asanas that can help you in relief with back pain.
The cat-cow pose can warm up the spine, help you get rid of back pain and boost flexibility. Simply stand on your hands and knees in a tabletop position. Inhale as you drop your belly towards the mat, lifting your chin and gazing forward for the cow position. Exhale as you round your back towards the ceiling.
The downward-facing dog yoga asana helps stretch the back muscles. Place your hands and knees under the mat and lift your legs and arms in a straight posture. Gently press your heels towards the floor while bringing your chest towards your thighs, holding the position for 5 to 10 seconds.
The child’s pose relaxes your back muscles and provides a calming effect. Kneel on the floor with your knees apart, place your forehead on the mat, and sit back on your heels with extended arms.
The sphinx pose is known among the yoga asanas for providing complete relief from back pain. Lie on your stomach with your forearms on the ground and your elbows directly under your shoulders. Lift your chest and hold the posture for 5 to 10 seconds, pressing into your forearms.
Bhujangasana is a backbend pose that enhances flexibility. Lie on your stomach with your hands positioned under your shoulders, pressing them near your chest.
The locust pose also targets your back area and provides more flexibility. Rest on your stomach with your arms on the sides. Gradually lift your chest, arms, and legs from the ground and hold.
This yoga asana is great for strengthening your glutes and relieving back pain. Rest on your back with your knees bent on the floor, and try to lift your hips towards the ceiling. Place your hands under your back and breathe in and out.
Trikonasana helps you stretch your back and improve flexibility. Stand with your legs apart, and your right foot turned out. Extend your arms, hinge at your hips, and try to reach your right hand to the floor.