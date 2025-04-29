Apr 29, 2025, 01:12 PM IST

8 ways you can protect your skin from tanning

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight ways you can use to protect your skin from tanning this summer.

Apply sunscreen daily, even on cloudy days, to all exposed skin. Reapply every two hours, or more frequently if you're swimming or sweating. 

Use sunscreen

Cover up with long sleeves and pants, especially during peak sun hours. Choose tightly woven fabrics and consider garments with a ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) rating. 

Wear protective clothing

During peak sun hours (10 am to 4 pm), find shade from trees, umbrellas, or buildings. 

Seek shade

A wide-brimmed hat can protect your face, ears, and neck from the sun's harmful rays. 

Wear a hat

Protect your eyes and the skin around them from sun damage. 

Wear UV-protected sunglasses

Drinking plenty of water helps keep your skin healthy and can aid in preventing sun damage. 

Stay hydrated

Tanning beds emit UV radiation that can damage skin and increase the risk of skin cancer. 

Avoid tanning beds

Some medications can increase your skin's sensitivity to the sun. Ask your doctor or pharmacist if you're taking any such medications. 

Be mindful of sun-sensitive medications

