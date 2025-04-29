8 ways you can protect your skin from tanning

Apr 29, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
Here is a list of eight ways you can use to protect your skin from tanning this summer.
Apply sunscreen daily, even on cloudy days, to all exposed skin. Reapply every two hours, or more frequently if you're swimming or sweating.
Cover up with long sleeves and pants, especially during peak sun hours. Choose tightly woven fabrics and consider garments with a ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) rating.
During peak sun hours (10 am to 4 pm), find shade from trees, umbrellas, or buildings.
A wide-brimmed hat can protect your face, ears, and neck from the sun's harmful rays.
Protect your eyes and the skin around them from sun damage.
Drinking plenty of water helps keep your skin healthy and can aid in preventing sun damage.
Tanning beds emit UV radiation that can damage skin and increase the risk of skin cancer.
Some medications can increase your skin's sensitivity to the sun. Ask your doctor or pharmacist if you're taking any such medications.