8 ways to use petroleum jelly for skin care

Feb 19, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
Here are some ways to use petroleum jelly in your skin care routine from using it is for dry chapped lips to using as a makeup remover.
Petroleum jelly is a great ointment that is less irritating than lotions and can be used on dry, cracked skin without the same burning or itching affect other moisturizers may have. Especially in colder months, applying petroleum jelly to areas of your body that usually become dry quickly, like the lips, can help protect skin from cracking.
For minor cuts and scrapes, adding petroleum jelly over top a wound can help keep it moisturized and prevent a scab from forming which takes longer to heal. This should be done in combination with proper cleansing of the wound.
To help prevent blisters on places where clothing or sports equipment may rub against skin, petroleum jelly can be used to help lubricate skin and prevent irritation.
The best way to prevent diaper rash is to keep your baby’s skin dry and clean. However, in the event of a rash, applying petroleum jelly during each diaper change should help it clear faster and prevent discomfort.
Applying petroleum jelly in between manicures or pedicures, or simply whenever you clip nails, can help restore lost moisture and prevent brittle nails.
As summer winds down you might be better acquainted with peeling skin—in the worst way. Whatever the cause, peeling skin is certainly not ideal. This is especially the case if you have dry, peeling, or flaking skin on your face, which can take a toll on your makeup application. Try using petroleum jelly to care for your peeling skin.
If you’ve ever experienced chafing then you understand how uncomfortable it can be. Luckily, petroleum jelly can come in handy for preventing this common skin care concern.
The hydration this popular skin care ingredient provides can also help to temporarily protect minor skin injuries such as cuts, scrapes, and scratches.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.