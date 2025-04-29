Apr 29, 2025, 01:09 PM IST

8 ways to incorporate lemon juice into your skincare routine

Monica Singh

Here are eight ideas of how you can incorporate lemon juice into your skin care routine.

Mix lemon juice with honey or yogurt to create a moisturising mask.

Brightening Mask

Sugar helps remove dead skin cells, while lemon juice helps with pigmentation and blackheads. 

Exfoliating Scrub

Apply lemon juice directly to dark spots or acne using a cotton ball. The citric acid in lemon juice can help lighten hyperpigmentation and reduce the appearance of blemishes.

Spot Treatment

Mix lemon juice with rose water or cucumber water for a natural toner. This can help reduce excess oil and tighten pores.

Toner

Rub elbows and knees with a lemon slice to lighten dark spots. Lemons contain Vitamin C, which is a natural brightening agent.

Elbow and Knee Lightener

Combine lemon juice with other ingredients like yogurt or oatmeal for a gentle exfoliating cleanser. This helps remove dead skin cells and impurities.

Facial Cleanser

Mix lemon juice with aloe vera gel for a soothing and moisturising spot treatment. Aloe vera has soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, while lemon juice helps with brightening.

Aloe Vera and Lemon

Mix lemon juice with turmeric and honey for a brightening and anti-inflammatory face pack. Turmeric helps reduce inflammation and may also help with acne.

Lemon and Turmeric Face Pack

Next: 8 homemade summer drinks for weight loss