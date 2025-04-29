8 ways to incorporate lemon juice into your skincare routine

Apr 29, 2025, 01:09 PM IST
Here are eight ideas of how you can incorporate lemon juice into your skin care routine.
Mix lemon juice with honey or yogurt to create a moisturising mask.
Sugar helps remove dead skin cells, while lemon juice helps with pigmentation and blackheads.
Apply lemon juice directly to dark spots or acne using a cotton ball. The citric acid in lemon juice can help lighten hyperpigmentation and reduce the appearance of blemishes.
Mix lemon juice with rose water or cucumber water for a natural toner. This can help reduce excess oil and tighten pores.
Rub elbows and knees with a lemon slice to lighten dark spots. Lemons contain Vitamin C, which is a natural brightening agent.
Combine lemon juice with other ingredients like yogurt or oatmeal for a gentle exfoliating cleanser. This helps remove dead skin cells and impurities.
Mix lemon juice with aloe vera gel for a soothing and moisturising spot treatment. Aloe vera has soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, while lemon juice helps with brightening.
Mix lemon juice with turmeric and honey for a brightening and anti-inflammatory face pack. Turmeric helps reduce inflammation and may also help with acne.