Mar 4, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

8 ways to add dates (khajoor) to your daily breakfast

Shivani Tiwari

Dates are naturally sweet, chewy fruits and are a nutritional powerhouse, packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Here are 8 ways to add dates to your daily breakfast. 

Date and Nut Smoothie: Blend dates with milk or yoghurt, nuts, and your favourite fruits for a quick and nutritious smoothie.

Date and Seed Energy Bites: Combine dates, seeds, and nut butter to create bite-sized energy balls for a quick breakfast.

Roasted Dates: They can enhance their flavour just roast them in a pan or pop them in the oven for that unique candy-like taste. 

Dates and Chia Pudding: Mix chia seeds with coconut milk, dates, and your favourite toppings for an overnight chia pudding.

Muffins: Bake muffins with dates and walnuts for a warm and comforting breakfast treat.

Stuff dates with nut butter or cream cheese for a quick sweet treat.

Date and Fruit Salad: Add chopped dates to your fruit salad for a touch of sweetness and added texture.

Date and Banana Pancakes: Incorporate dates and bananas into your pancake batter for a sweet and wholesome treat.

