8 things you need to know before quitting sugar

May 26, 2025, 12:29 PM IST
Thinking of quitting sugar? Here are the things that could happen when you stop eating sugar
Sugar isn’t just in desserts. It’s in sauces, breads, cereals, and even salad dressings. Always check food labels like corn syrup, dextrose, and maltodextrin.
When you cut sugar, you may feel tired, irritable, or get headaches. These symptoms are common and usually go away within a week. Stay hydrated and eat well during this phase.
Natural sugars in fruits and dairy come with vitamins and fiber. The real issue lies with added sugars in processed foods as they provide calories but no nutrition.
After a few weeks, your taste buds adjust. Fruits will taste sweeter, and your sugar cravings will reduce. This helps you enjoy natural foods more.
Some people feel dizzy or weak in the first few days. These are signs of low blood sugar. Just eat a healthy meal and give your body time to adjust.
Too much sugar can lead to acne and bloating. Reducing sugar helps your gut bacteria and may make your skin clearer and your digestion smoother.
Cutting sugar lowers your risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. Even small reductions in daily intake can lead to long-term health benefits.
Giving up sugar also means skipping ketchup, ready-made sauces, and sweetened drinks.