Apr 17, 2025, 10:36 AM IST

8 tasty ways to incorporate sunflower seeds into your diet

Monica Singh

Here is a detailed look at how you can incorporate sunflower seeds into your diet.

Sprinkle sunflower seeds over salads for added crunch, flavour, and nutritional value. 

Salads

Add sunflower seeds to bread, muffins, or cookies for a nutty flavour and texture. 

Baked Goods

Blend sunflower seeds into smoothies for a creamy texture and added nutrients. 

Smoothies

Mix sunflower seeds with other nuts and dried fruits for a healthy and satisfying snack.

Trail Mix

Stir or sprinkle sunflower seeds into oatmeal or yoghurt for a nutritious breakfast. 

Oatmeal or Yoghurt

Make sunflower seed butter and use it as a spread on toast or crackers, or in other recipes. 

Sunflower Seed Butter

Enjoy roasted or salted sunflower seeds as a healthy and crunchy snack. 

Snack

Sprinkle sunflower seeds on soups, stir-fries, or pasta for added flavour and crunch. 

Other dishes

