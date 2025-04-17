8 tasty ways to incorporate sunflower seeds into your diet

Apr 17, 2025, 10:36 AM IST
Here is a detailed look at how you can incorporate sunflower seeds into your diet.
Sprinkle sunflower seeds over salads for added crunch, flavour, and nutritional value.
Add sunflower seeds to bread, muffins, or cookies for a nutty flavour and texture.
Blend sunflower seeds into smoothies for a creamy texture and added nutrients.
Mix sunflower seeds with other nuts and dried fruits for a healthy and satisfying snack.
Stir or sprinkle sunflower seeds into oatmeal or yoghurt for a nutritious breakfast.
Make sunflower seed butter and use it as a spread on toast or crackers, or in other recipes.
Enjoy roasted or salted sunflower seeds as a healthy and crunchy snack.
Sprinkle sunflower seeds on soups, stir-fries, or pasta for added flavour and crunch.